MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
Hatton bringing passion - and profanity - to the Ryder Cup
2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - Strat 200
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_berry_davisdotson_230927.jpg
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
nbc_berry_williamshallkelley_230927.jpg
Jets RB Hall could be a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_golf_rorywalkandtalkint_230927.jpg
How McIlroy came around on Ryder Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is starting with foursomes a mistake for Europe?

September 27, 2023 12:25 PM
Europe is eyeing a fast start to the Ryder Cup by starting with foursomes, an area it has succeeded with. Brandel Chamblee, however, thinks there are pitfalls to the move.
nbc_golf_rorywalkandtalkint_230927.jpg
3:52
How McIlroy came around on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rydercupstrategies_230927__381564.jpg
5:06
Is starting with foursomes a mistake for Europe?
nbc_golf_rexandlavhit_230927__229096.jpg
3:15
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
nbc_golf_montgomerieonbulletinboardandfourball_230927.jpg
2:48
Monty on bulletin-board material (even his own)
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP-ALL-STAR
13:17
Djokovic wins All-Star match, will address Europe
nbc_golf_rorypresser_230927.jpg
14:24
McIlroy: Europe going through transitional period
nbc_golf_bonallackdeathreactions_230927.jpg
5:48
Former R&A secretary Bonallack dies at 88
nbc_golf_lf_rydercupconditionsv2_230926__179891.jpg
7:21
Graduated rough a good decision for Team Europe?
nbc_golf_lf_jonrahmpresser_230926.jpg
10:27
Rahm looks forward to team bonding at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_deskreacteurov2_230925_1920x1080.jpg
3:02
Bad call for Donald to start with foursomes?
