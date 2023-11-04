 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup: Sammy Smith claims pole
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan: ‘The Closer’ of Gen X, Kevin Harvick’s career caps NASCAR’s most successful star era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Tables turn on Notre Dame, turnovers costing No. 15 Irish in loss at Clemson

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_iowaostrengatd_231104.jpg
Ostrenga puts Iowa on the board with 3-yard TD
nbc_horse_longinesdistaff_231104.jpg
Idiomatic holds on to win Breeders’ Cup Distaff
nbc_cfb_iowapuntblock_231104.jpg
Iowa blocks crucial punt against Northwestern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying
Xfinity Phoenix starting lineup: Sammy Smith claims pole
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan: ‘The Closer’ of Gen X, Kevin Harvick’s career caps NASCAR’s most successful star era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Tables turn on Notre Dame, turnovers costing No. 15 Irish in loss at Clemson

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_iowaostrengatd_231104.jpg
Ostrenga puts Iowa on the board with 3-yard TD
nbc_horse_longinesdistaff_231104.jpg
Idiomatic holds on to win Breeders’ Cup Distaff
nbc_cfb_iowapuntblock_231104.jpg
Iowa blocks crucial punt against Northwestern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Japanese horses at the Breeders' Cup with Kornacki

November 4, 2023 04:29 PM
Steve Kornacki is at the big screen and talking about the increase of Japanese horses at the Breeders' Cup and whether that will result in more wins for the country.