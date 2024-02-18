 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Matsuyama fires 62 to win Genesis, becomes Asia’s most prolific Tour winner
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Genesis prize money: Hideki’s huge check; Xander’s expensive miss

Top Clips

nbc_golf_genesis_rd4_240218.jpg
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robearle_240218.jpg
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Matsuyama fires 62 to win Genesis, becomes Asia’s most prolific Tour winner
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Genesis prize money: Hideki’s huge check; Xander’s expensive miss

Top Clips

nbc_golf_genesis_rd4_240218.jpg
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robearle_240218.jpg
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Diggins takes third in Women's 10k in Minneapolis

February 18, 2024 05:07 PM
Jessie Diggins wraps up her hometown World Cup with a third-place finish in the Women's 10k in Minneapolis for her 11th individual race podium of the season.