Jett vs. Sexton headlines SMX Playoffs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kbhblujwcw2mzexsj420
Kentucky lands Jasper Johnson, collects vital recruiting victory
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/p12iduwqrtr0njdkfezx
Ten transfers that may regret changing programs
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/hslnoqmdebrx0qqapzk4
How the NFL starting QBs were rated as high school prospects
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kbhblujwcw2mzexsj420
Kentucky lands Jasper Johnson, collects vital recruiting victory
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/p12iduwqrtr0njdkfezx
Ten transfers that may regret changing programs
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/hslnoqmdebrx0qqapzk4
How the NFL starting QBs were rated as high school prospects
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jett vs. Sexton headlines SMX Playoffs

September 5, 2024 06:20 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas discuss the upcoming SMX Playoffs, Jett Lawrence vs. Chase Sexton, the 450 points standings, the three racers representing USA at the Motocross of Nations and more.