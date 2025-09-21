Shimoda withstands Deegan's tactics for 250 title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 20 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at New Hampshire
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Haiden Deegan sand MXON livery.jpg
Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone in Jo Shimoda crash at Las Vegas
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana State
Nussmeier’s four touchdowns lead No. 3 LSU to dominant 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana

Top Clips

nbc_smx_whatridersaid_250921.jpg
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_450recapv2_250921.jpg
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle
nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 20 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at New Hampshire
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Haiden Deegan sand MXON livery.jpg
Haiden Deegan breaks collarbone in Jo Shimoda crash at Las Vegas
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana State
Nussmeier’s four touchdowns lead No. 3 LSU to dominant 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana

Top Clips

nbc_smx_whatridersaid_250921.jpg
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_450recapv2_250921.jpg
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle
nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Shimoda withstands Deegan's tactics for 250 title

September 21, 2025 02:07 AM
SMX Insider recaps an action-packed night in the 250 class that saw Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda lock horns in Moto 2, with the latter clinching his first SMX World Championship title.

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_whatridersaid_250921.jpg
09:46
What riders said after SMX Finals in Las Vegas
nbc_smx_450recapv2_250921.jpg
09:46
Lawrence brothers share emotions of title battle
nbc_smx_tomac_250921.jpg
49
Tomac: ‘I did what I could’ in SMX Finals
nbc_smx_hunter_250921.jpg
37
H. Lawrence ‘gutted’ after coming up short
nbc_smx_jett_250921.jpg
02:37
Jett battling mixed emotions after beating brother
nbc_smx_vialle_250921.jpg
37
Vialle finishes SMX season strong with podium
nbc_smx_hammacker_250921.jpg
01:02
Hammaker: ‘My time will come’ after SMX Finals
nbc_cfb_ill_ind_250920.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
nbc_smx_shimoda_250921.jpg
01:30
Shimoda’s SMX world title ‘a confidence booster’
Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
nbc_rtf_gametalk1_250920.jpg
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
nbc_rtf_gametalk2_250920.jpg
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_hotseat_250920.jpg
09:26
Seats get hotter for Gundy, Dabo and Fickell
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
41
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week
cw_bz.jpg
01:04
Country star Zimmerman checks in from SMX Finals
usa_kenya_relay.jpg
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400 final
cc_pov.jpg
02:20
Cianciarulo takes you around SMX Las Vegas track
nbc_cfb_indi_td6_250920.jpg
50
Indiana RB Black explodes for 40-yard touchdown
oly_atm4x100_worlds_runoff_250920.jpg
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100 final
nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_purduendhl_250920.jpg
09:38
Highlights: Notre Dame routs Purdue in South Bend
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown