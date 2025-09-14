Shimoda had ‘just enough’ in St. Louis

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Hunter Lawrence scores overall SuperMotocross win in Round 2 in St. Louis
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Procore Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Hunter Lawrence scores overall SuperMotocross win in Round 2 in St. Louis
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Shimoda had ‘just enough’ in St. Louis
September 13, 2025 09:47 PM
Jo Shimoda’s bike was “dialed” in what was a difficult Moto to complete having felt under the weather in St. Louis, but he exits with the overall points lead heading into the finals.
Latest Clips
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
59
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
01:49
Is Georgia the ‘king of the SEC’ through Week 3?
37
Vialle’s St. Louis ride was ‘black and white’
01:13
Thrasher back on 250 podium in St. Louis
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
58
Smith snatches the deep ball for an OSU TD
01:12
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
01:22
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
30
Hendricks powers his way to Ohio’s first TD
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
39
ND’s Price lowers shoulder for TD vs. Texas A&M
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
57
Klare snags Ohio State’s first TD against Ohio
01:11
Craver gets past ND defense for 86-yard touchdown
02:05
Notre Dame returns blocked punt for TD vs. A&M
09:43
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 1
01:43
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
03:33
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
28:17
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue