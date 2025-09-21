 Skip navigation
Top News

Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins the 450 SuperMotocross World Championship for the third time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
Takeaways from Week 4 of College Football: Indiana makes a statement, Clemson collapses again
MX 2025 Rd 08 Washougal Jo Shimoda 03.JPG
Haiden Deegan wrecks Jo Shimoda in Las Vegas Moto 2, but Shimoda recovers and wins SMX championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Shimoda’s SMX world title ‘a confidence booster’

September 21, 2025 12:31 AM
Jo Shimoda’s SMX World Championship title is a “confidence booster,” but it wasn’t without its challenges after fighting off multiple tactics by Haiden Deegan throughout the second Moto.

Latest Clips

Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
nbc_rtf_gametalk1_250920.jpg
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
nbc_rtf_gametalk2_250920.jpg
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_hotseat_250920.jpg
09:26
Seats get hotter for Gundy, Dabo and Fickell
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_cfb_ind_td7_250920.jpg
41
Mendoza throws five TDs for second straight week
cw_bz.jpg
01:04
Country star Zimmerman checks in from SMX Finals
usa_kenya_relay.jpg
08:33
Team USA duels Kenya for spot in 4x400 final
cc_pov.jpg
02:20
Cianciarulo takes you around SMX Las Vegas track
nbc_cfb_indi_td6_250920.jpg
50
Indiana RB Black explodes for 40-yard touchdown
oly_atm4x100_worlds_runoff_250920.jpg
07:23
South Africa fails to qualify for 4x100 final
nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_purduendhl_250920.jpg
09:38
Highlights: Notre Dame routs Purdue in South Bend
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricelovecomp_250920.jpg
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indiana_td2_250920.jpg
55
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
nbc_imsa_porscheindy_250920.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_faisontdv2_250920.jpg
01:44
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_imsa_lamboindy_250920.jpg
10:47
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_tuggletd_250920.jpg
01:35
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD