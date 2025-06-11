 Skip navigation
Top News

Amit Elor
Olympic wrestling gold medalist Amit Elor to miss world championships team qualifier
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
‘Version 3': Bryson DeChambeau hoping newest irons help him unlock third U.S. Open title
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with hurt right hand

nbc_soccer_switzgoal3_250610.jpg
Embolo puts back the rebound against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal2_250610.jpg
Aebischer taps in another goal against USMNT
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner17_250610.jpg
Wagner analyzes treacherous Oakmont No. 17

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Manzambi powers in a fourth goal against USMNT

June 10, 2025 08:50 PM
Johan Manzambi weaves and hammers in a goal past Matt Turner to put Switzerland up 4-0 against the USMNT.

nbc_soccer_switzgoal3_250610.jpg
01:19
Embolo puts back the rebound against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal2_250610.jpg
01:15
Aebischer taps in another goal against USMNT
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner17_250610.jpg
07:00
Wagner analyzes treacherous Oakmont No. 17
nbc_soccer_suigoal1_250610.jpg
01:06
Ndoye slots in the opening goal against USMNT
nbc_golf_mattvogt_250610.jpg
08:21
Vogt ‘indebted’ to Oakmont for opportunities
nbc_golf_scottieschefllerdesktalk_250610.jpg
09:34
Is Scheffler ‘the best competitor’ since Tiger?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpressconference_250610.jpg
15:22
Rest vital for Scheffler in U.S. Open preparation
nbc_golf_titleistrai_v2_250610.jpg
01:30
Rai honors family when marking his Titleist ball
nbc_golf_titleistclarkv3_250610.jpg
01:21
Clark’s superstition with his Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
12:43
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_cbb_gtownsorbercomp_250610.jpg
02:17
Sorber’s highlights from Georgetown’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
nbc_roto_drakemaye_250610.jpg
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
trevorjaguarsliamfootwork.jpg
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
nbc_golf_brysondechambeau_250610.jpg
18:04
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
nbc_moto_bmthundervalley_250610.jpg
11:45
Pro Motocross 2025: Thunder Valley biggest moments
alistair.jpg
05:31
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
nbc_golf_mcilroydeskreax_250610.jpg
08:32
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
lakers_mpx.jpg
10:08
Social media age distorts LeBron’s impact, legacy
nbc_moto_t24deegan_250610.jpg
05:37
Did Deegan use too much of his bike in Colorado?
nbc_moto_t24hymas_250610.jpg
05:30
Hymas ‘untouchable’ at Thunder Valley with rebound
nbc_golf_rorymcilroypresser_250610.jpg
17:14
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250610.jpg
19:12
French Open Final among 2025’s best sport moments
nbc_dps_rayalleninterview_250610.jpg
15:55
Allen: Look out if Giannis ends up with Knicks
nbc_moto_t24tomac_250610.jpg
06:43
Tomac ‘pushing the limit’ to keep pace with Jett
nbc_moto_t24ap_250610.jpg
10:31
Why Plessinger should have been patient with Jett