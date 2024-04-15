Skip navigation
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings
Palmer heads Chelsea 2-0 in front of Everton
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
How Chelsea ‘are compliant’ with PSRs
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era
Ups and Downs: Players and trends after the 88th Masters
After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings
Palmer heads Chelsea 2-0 in front of Everton
Palmer slots home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
How Chelsea ‘are compliant’ with PSRs
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Calipari's departure was best for both sides
April 15, 2024 02:35 PM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses John Calipari's exit from Kentucky to Arkansas, analyzing why the move was best for both sides.
