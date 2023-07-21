Jordan 'taking it all in' after Round 2

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Leon Marchand can break Michael Phelps’ last world record at swimming worlds
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Indiana Hoosiers
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
Sale is ‘reason to celebrate’ for Commanders fans
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Leon Marchand can break Michael Phelps’ last world record at swimming worlds
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Indiana Hoosiers
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
Sale is ‘reason to celebrate’ for Commanders fans
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Jordan 'taking it all in' after Round 2
July 21, 2023 12:34 PM
Local player Matthew Jordan is "taking it all in" as he finishes his second round with a 72 and gears up for weekend action at The Open Championship.
Close Ad