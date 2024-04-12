 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round One
Good won’t be good enough for Rory McIlroy to beat Scottie Scheffler this week
Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Round 2
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results

nbc_golf_lfmasters_brysonpresser_240411.jpg
DeChambeau sets pace at Masters with big Round 1
oly_swm100f_proswimseriescaelebdressel__240411.jpg
Dressel captures 100m freestyle win in San Antonio
nbc_smx_nottop10_240411.jpg
Inside Supercross’ not top 10 moments

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ledecky cruises to 400m freestyle win in Texas

April 11, 2024 08:33 PM
American Katie Ledecky dominates the women's 400m freestyle competition at the Tyr Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, where she recorded 2024's second-fastest swimming time in the world.