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Davies in total control in Detroit victory
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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-West Regional-Purdue at Arizona
Arizona reaches its first Final Four in 25 years with 79-64 win over Purdue
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Michigan vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Elite Eight predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Cleveland Guardians
How to watch Guardians vs. Mariners: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_smx_250recap_260328.jpg
Davies in total control in Detroit victory
nbc_smx_malcomstewartintr_260328.jpg
How Stewart shook off doubt in Detroit
nbc_smx_chasesextonintr_260328.jpg
What Sexton learned from ‘dark times’ away

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Roczen's win in Detroit 'meant the world'

March 29, 2026 12:07 AM
Ken Roczen is back in the Supercross 450 championship hunt after a stellar win in Detroit.

Latest Clips

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09:19
Davies in total control in Detroit victory
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01:14
How Stewart shook off doubt in Detroit
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57
What Sexton learned from ‘dark times’ away
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01:36
Roczen can’t contain excitement after Detroit win
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03:18
Davies proves himself the top dog in Detroit
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03:48
Florida Derby ends with a thrilling photo finish
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How did the Florida Derby unfold?
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Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
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01:30
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
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Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks
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McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium
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13:00
Highlights: USMNT v. Belgium (En Español)
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33
Pepi’s pressure pays off in Agyemang goal
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Zingas and Kolesnik spin to ice dance podium spot
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Gilles and Poirier storm to ice dance silver
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Reddick sees spots to improve despite fast start
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Elliott ‘working through it’ ahead of Cook Out 400
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Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
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Kagiyama scores silver with personal best free
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Malinin follows Olympic disappointment with gold
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Sato swipes bronze at figure skating worlds
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Torgashev completes top-10 finish at worlds
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Karaban ‘leaving no regrets’ in last March Madness
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Hurley discusses UConn’s ‘fortitude’ after MSU win
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Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March
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Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
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HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
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Highlights: Strus nails EIGHT 3-pointers for Cavs
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HLs: Watch the WILD ending to Clippers-Pacers
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Harden leads off the Random Draft, Part 1