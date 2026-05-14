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PGA: PGA Championship - First Round
Garrick Higgo penalized 2 strokes for missing opening tee time at PGA Championship
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Mariners’ scuffling star catcher Cal Raleigh placed on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start

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Achane’s outlook in Miami after contract extension
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Raleigh worth keeping on rosters while on IL
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Duren’s playoff slump could cost him ‘millions’

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PGA: PGA Championship - First Round
Garrick Higgo penalized 2 strokes for missing opening tee time at PGA Championship
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Mariners’ scuffling star catcher Cal Raleigh placed on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start

Top Clips

nbc_roto_achane_260514.jpg
Achane’s outlook in Miami after contract extension
nbc_roto_calraleigh_260514.jpg
Raleigh worth keeping on rosters while on IL
nbc_dps_durenslump_260514.jpg
Duren’s playoff slump could cost him ‘millions’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Roczen's breakthrough, Yamaha makes 250 history

May 14, 2026 04:00 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas put a bow on the 2026 Supercross season, highlighting Yamaha's historic 250 season, Rookies of the Year, and Ken Roczen's breakthrough 450 title.

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