 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Final Round
Lauren Coughlin earns second LPGA win, secures Solheim Cup spot at Women’s Scottish
Devers_USA.jpg
Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 18
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Spencer Torkelson is back, new closers aplenty

Top Clips

coughlin.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Women’s Scottish Open, Round 4
nbc_pl_brecp_240818.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240818.jpg
Wissa fires Brentford 2-1 in front of Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Final Round
Lauren Coughlin earns second LPGA win, secures Solheim Cup spot at Women’s Scottish
Devers_USA.jpg
Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 18
MLB: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Spencer Torkelson is back, new closers aplenty

Top Clips

coughlin.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Women’s Scottish Open, Round 4
nbc_pl_brecp_240818.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Crystal Palace MWK 1
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240818.jpg
Wissa fires Brentford 2-1 in front of Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scottish Open win shows Coughlin's willpower

August 18, 2024 10:58 AM
Lauren Coughlin talks about the ways she has grown that helped her get the victory in the Women's Scottish Open.