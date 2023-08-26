Lee's night one at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 land rush.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Tasty Trends: Back to League Champs Manchester City
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland

Top Clips

oly_gaw_uschamps_bilesnight1_230825.jpg
Biles surges to lead at U.S. Gymnastics Champs
nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
oly_gaw_uschamps_chilesnight1_230825_1920x1080_2258562627777.jpg
Chiles impresses at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 land rush.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Tasty Trends: Back to League Champs Manchester City
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland

Top Clips

oly_gaw_uschamps_bilesnight1_230825.jpg
Biles surges to lead at U.S. Gymnastics Champs
nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
oly_gaw_uschamps_chilesnight1_230825_1920x1080_2258562627777.jpg
Chiles impresses at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lee's night one at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

August 25, 2023 10:33 PM
Relive the biggest moments from both of Suni Lee's night one performances at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California.