Kitchen: 'Luck was on my side' in Hangtown win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence.JPG
Jett Lawrence sweeps Hangtown motos for overall victory despite injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Golden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby
MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Levi Kitchen.JPG
Levi Kitchen wins Hangtown 250 overall with second-place finishes in both motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_tlmd_scr_uswntvbra_260606.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_smx_hammacker_260606.jpg
Hammaker’s ‘cortisol spiked’ in Hangtown crash
nbc_smx_beaumer_260606.jpg
Beaumer recalls comeback after Hangtown runner-up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence.JPG
Jett Lawrence sweeps Hangtown motos for overall victory despite injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Golden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby
MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud Levi Kitchen.JPG
Levi Kitchen wins Hangtown 250 overall with second-place finishes in both motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_tlmd_scr_uswntvbra_260606.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_smx_hammacker_260606.jpg
Hammaker’s ‘cortisol spiked’ in Hangtown crash
nbc_smx_beaumer_260606.jpg
Beaumer recalls comeback after Hangtown runner-up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kitchen: 'Luck was on my side' in Hangtown win

June 6, 2026 07:50 PM
Levi Kitchen explains to Jason Thomas how his win at Hangtown was partly due to skill but also came with a bit of luck after avoiding a massive pileup at the start of Moto 2.

Latest Clips

nbc_tlmd_scr_uswntvbra_260606.jpg
10:22
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_smx_hammacker_260606.jpg
01:23
Hammaker’s ‘cortisol spiked’ in Hangtown crash
nbc_smx_beaumer_260606.jpg
48
Beaumer recalls comeback after Hangtown runner-up
nbc_smx_davies_260606.jpg
44
Davies on Moto 2 win: ‘That’s what I’m capable of’
nbc_scr_wilsongoal_260606.jpg
58
Wilson perfectly places USWNT’s opener vs. Brazil
WMX_r1_ehl_raw_260606.jpg
03:18
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Hangtown
nbc_wnba_lynxstorm_260606.jpg
01:50
HLs: Howard’s 27 points help Lynx smother Storm
oly_atw100_sabrinadockery_260606.jpg
02:33
Dockery blazes to PB, wins 100m at Lone Star GP
oly_atm100_trayvonbromell_260606.jpg
02:55
Bromell rumbles to win men’s 100m at Lone Star GP
oly_atm800_navaskyanderson_260606.jpg
04:28
Anderson takes control in 800m at Lone Star GP
oly_atw800_shafiquamaloney_260606.jpg
04:17
Maloney dominates 800m at Lone Star Grand Prix
oly_atm400h_ezekielnathaniel_260606.jpg
03:57
400m hurdles goes down to the wire in Texas
oly_atw400h_kemiadekoya_260606.jpg
03:52
Adekoya victorious in 400mH at Lone Star GP
oly_atm200_makanakaishe_260606.jpg
03:31
Charamba powers to 200m win at Lone Star GP
Open_250_raw_260606.jpg
41
250 class wide open despite Hammaker’s early lead
gabby_thomas_mpx.jpg
02:15
Thomas sets world lead for women’s 200m in Texas
Prado_trust_raw_260606.jpg
01:04
Trust fueling rosy Prado, Red Bull KTM reunion
nbc_tlmd_scr_usmntvger_260606.jpg
09:10
Highlights: USMNT v. Germany (En Español)
oly_atm400_chrisbailey_260606.jpg
02:50
Bailey leaves 400m field behind in Lone Star GP
oly_atw110h_demisharoswell_260606.jpg
03:16
Roswell clocks season best in 100m hurdles
oly_atw400_ellaonojuvwevwo_260606.jpg
03:51
Onojuvwevwo wins women’s 400m in pro debut
oly_atm110h_jamarmarshall_260606.jpg
03:47
Marshall fights through pain in men’s 110m hurdles
nbc_nas_trucksmich_260606.jpg
16:40
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Michigan
nbc_golf_lpga_talleybestshots_260606.jpg
03:23
Talley finishes U.S Women’s Open Round 3 with 66
nbc_tm_scr_robinsongoal_260606.jpg
53
Robinson unleashes strike to bring U.S. level
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiebuker_260606.jpg
02:48
Woad escapes awkward bunker at U.S Women’s Open
nbc_wnba_phxvpdx_260605.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Bonner helps Mercury take down Fire
nbc_wnba_sparksvwings_260606.jpg
02:04
HLs: Ogunbowale scores 30, Wings soar past Sparks
nbc_golf_womenopr2v2_260605.jpg
09:29
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_nba_nykvsas_260605.jpg
02:00
HLs: Knicks hold off Spurs in Finals Game 2