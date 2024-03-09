 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500
Kyle Busch’s pit crew woes are a symptom of issues RCR trying to amend
2024 INDYCAR: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson completes hat trick for Andretti Global’s new star trio of IndyCar
Toyota US Open - Day 4
Regan Smith swims historic double at Tyr Pro Series

Top Clips

oly_swm100bk_proswimseries_ryanmurphy_240308.jpg
Murphy races to 100m backstroke win in Westmont
oly_sww100bk_proswimseries_regansmith_240308.jpg
Smith cleans up in Westmont with 100m back win
oly_swm50f_proswimseries_caelebdressel_240308.jpg
Dressel continues successful return in 50m free

Watch Now

King crowns herself in 200m breaststroke

March 8, 2024 08:28 PM
With a time of 2:25:97, Lily King emerged victorious in the women's 200m breaststroke at the Tyr Pro Swim Series event in Westmont, Illinois.