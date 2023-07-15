 Skip navigation
IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

nbc_indy_toronotqhl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy Toronto qualifying
nbc_pga_golf_scottishopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_aaronrodgersintv_230715.jpg
Rodgers feels love from Jets, Packers fans at ACC

Lundgaard on IndyCar pole in Toronto

July 15, 2023 04:32 PM
Christian Lundgaard can't thank his team enough after driving in the rain on the streets of Toronto to capture his second IndyCar Series pole position of the season.