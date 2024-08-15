 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round One
Minjee Lee gets good break with bad weather to lead Women’s Scottish Open
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 1 news, updates, scoring, highlights
NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 - Practice
AJ Allmendinger will run full NASCAR Cup schedule in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_scottishopenhls_240815.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Women’s Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsmoore_240815.jpg
‘Moore effect’ boosts fantasy value of Eagles’ WRs
nbc_roto_rfsdanieljones_240815.jpg
Jones, Giants still learning ‘what to major in’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round One
Minjee Lee gets good break with bad weather to lead Women’s Scottish Open
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 1 news, updates, scoring, highlights
NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 - Practice
AJ Allmendinger will run full NASCAR Cup schedule in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_scottishopenhls_240815.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Women’s Scottish Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsmoore_240815.jpg
‘Moore effect’ boosts fantasy value of Eagles’ WRs
nbc_roto_rfsdanieljones_240815.jpg
Jones, Giants still learning ‘what to major in’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ko enjoyed 'hectic' start to Women's Scottish Open

August 15, 2024 04:57 PM
Lydia Ko sat down after the opening round of the Women's Scottish Open to discuss her enjoyment of the 'hectic' start to the tournament, where she's storing her Olympic medal and more.