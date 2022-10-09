Malathaat dominates Juddmonte Spinster Stakes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen considering trade deadline selloff, but Showalter, Eppler safe through season
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen considering trade deadline selloff, but Showalter, Eppler safe through season
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game

Top Clips

oly_sww200fr_nationals_230628_1920x1080_2238873667650.jpg
Weinstein upsets Ledecky in 200m at Nationals
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Malathaat dominates Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
October 9, 2022 05:50 PM
Malathaat made it look easy in the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes to earn a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.