 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes shines in the WBC spotlight, treats it same as Pirates outings
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin shakes off Phoenix heartbreak with a Las Vegas win alongside Chris Gayle
Jose Ramirez
Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez leaves game with sore shoulder, to be evaluated Monday

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tua_t_260316v.jpg
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable
nbc_pft_davante_hall_fame_260316v2.jpg
Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes shines in the WBC spotlight, treats it same as Pirates outings
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin shakes off Phoenix heartbreak with a Las Vegas win alongside Chris Gayle
Jose Ramirez
Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez leaves game with sore shoulder, to be evaluated Monday

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tua_t_260316v.jpg
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable
nbc_pft_davante_hall_fame_260316v2.jpg
Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can City pull off epic comeback v. Real Madrid?

March 16, 2026 09:00 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards dive into Manchester City's Champions League matchup vs. Real Madrid and question if Pep Guardiola's squad can pull off an epic comeback.

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_tua_t_260316v.jpg
06:17
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
07:54
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable
nbc_pft_davante_hall_fame_260316v2.jpg
10:53
Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?
nbc_pft_kyler_murray_260316v2.jpg
03:58
Why Vikings QB1 battle will be so compelling
DavanteRamsmpxnewww.jpg
08:18
Source: Rams explored trading Adams in Brown talks
nbc_pft_aj_brown_rams_260316v2.jpg
04:52
Source: Rams back out of Brown trade talks
nbc_pft_aj_patriots_260316v2.jpg
07:00
Do the Patriots need to trade for Brown?
nbc_pft_millionairetax_260316.jpg
08:51
How will ‘millionaire tax’ impact Seahawks?
nbc_pst_uclarsbaylevpreview_260312.jpg
08:51
How will Arsenal respond against Bayer Leverkusen?
nbc_pft_walker_260316.jpg
02:16
Walker is a ‘phenomenal signing’ for Panthers
nbc_pft_sneed_260316.jpg
02:42
What’s next for Sneed after being released?
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260316.jpg
09:49
Will Lamar and Ravens ever reach a new deal?
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_260316.jpg
08:54
Can Hendrickson have same impact as Crosby?
nbc_cbb_draftkingsegment_260316.jpg
06:50
March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
nbc_cbb_topseeds_260316.jpg
10:59
Will top tier of CBB stay dominant in March?
nbc_cbb_ncaatpicks_260316.jpg
09:52
Bracket picks: Which conferences will run March?
nbc_cbb_upsetpicksround1_260315.jpg
04:47
Will upsets pick back up in 2026 tournament?
nbc_nba_gswnyk_260315.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks escape with win over Warriors
nbc_nba_gswknicks_digitalhit_260315.jpg
01:29
Knicks change the tide against Warriors on defense
knicks_warriros_final_play.jpg
01:33
Should Knicks have fouled on Warriors’ final play?
nbc_nba_brunsonpostgameintv_260315.jpg
58
Brunson after rally vs GSW: ‘Winners stay poised’
nbc_cbb_miamiohiodiscussion_260315.jpg
08:11
Miami (OH) dances into March on tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_johnfantabracketpicks_260315.jpg
12:49
Fanta picks full 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket
fanta.jpg
01:00
Fanta in 60: March Madness edition
nbc_golf_lfplayers_fitzpatrickpresser_260315.jpg
02:37
Fitzpatrick walks through just coming up short
nbc_nba_hartpregameintv_260315.jpg
02:21
Hart breaks down keys for Knicks down the stretch
nbc_nba_bampregame_260315.jpg
03:44
Why negativity around Bam’s 83 should be silenced
nbc_nba_kerrreactions_260315.jpg
04:30
Would players agree to a 72-game NBA season?
nbc_golf_lfplayers_abergpresser_260315.jpg
03:12
Aberg talks struggling on back nine in final round
nbc_nba_pregame_knicksstandings_260315.jpg
03:15
Can Knicks sustain their toughness in postseason?