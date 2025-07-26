 Skip navigation
Top News

Screenshot 2025-07-26 at 2.11.23 PM.png
This six-time PGA Tour winner served as Adam Sandler’s double in ‘Happy Gilmore 2'
MLB: Game Two-St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies’ Aaron Nola will make his first minor league rehab start on Thursday
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Aaron Judge is out for the Yankees’ game against the Phillies because of an elbow injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
crashes_raw.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 crashes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jorgenson: 'I didn't have the legs to win'

July 26, 2025 11:54 AM
American Tour de France rider Matteo Jorgenson discusses Stage 20 of the Tour de France and how he ran out of steam early in the penultimate segment of the race.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
10:11
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
crashes_raw.jpg
03:24
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 crashes
nbc_cyc_crash_end_250627v2.jpg
47
Pogacar narrowly avoids crash at Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_winner_interv_250627.jpg
02:42
Groves: ‘So many emotions’ after TDF Stage 20 win
cyclingstagetwentytdf.png
11:59
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jonas_poka_dot_newbike_250726.jpg
03:23
Vingegaard has mechanical issues during Stage 20
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
nbc_cyc_wipeout_bigcrash_250627.jpg
01:30
Romeo, Grégoire crash in Tour de France Stage 20
nbc_cyc_crash_mauro_250726.jpg
35
Schmid crashes during Stage 20 of Tour de France
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_cyc_tdf_crash_250726.jpg
45
Champoussin crashes during Tour de France Stage 20
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
06:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
05:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
junior_am_site.jpg
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_rtf_tonypetitti_250725.jpg
09:06
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
NicoRTF.jpg
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_illinois_250725.jpg
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_btp_stage19_seg3v2_250725.jpg
04:10
Hard to pick who will win unpredictable Stage 20
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_roto_egbuka_250725.jpg
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_btp_stage19_seg2_250725.jpg
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar