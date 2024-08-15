 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Indianapolis to host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game with Fever leading league’s surge in popularity
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
Analysis: Austin Dillon ‘crossed the line’ without NASCAR specifying where its line actually is
Mike Gundy
Big 12 bigger even after losing two national champs, newcomer Utah is league’s highest-ranked team

Top Clips

nbc_pst_chemc_240815.jpg
Man City massive road favorites against Chelsea
nbc_pst_plpredictions_240815.jpg
PL season predictions: Title, relegation picks
nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Indianapolis to host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game with Fever leading league’s surge in popularity
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
Analysis: Austin Dillon ‘crossed the line’ without NASCAR specifying where its line actually is
Mike Gundy
Big 12 bigger even after losing two national champs, newcomer Utah is league’s highest-ranked team

Top Clips

nbc_pst_chemc_240815.jpg
Man City massive road favorites against Chelsea
nbc_pst_plpredictions_240815.jpg
PL season predictions: Title, relegation picks
nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

USMNT made the right choice hiring Pochettino

August 15, 2024 11:20 AM
The Pro Soccer Talk crew discuss what makes the US Men's National Soccer Team hiring former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Gregg Berhalter a perfect match.