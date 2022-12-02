 Skip navigation
McIntosh wins 400 IM with 4th fastest time ever

December 2, 2022 06:28 PM
16-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh dominates the 400 IM at the Toyota U.S. Open with a blistering time of 4:28.61