 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas crowned Grand Slam Track champion with personal best 400m
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina
With one last game at UConn, Paige Bueckers has one last chance at a national title
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Four
Celine Boutier wins longest match in LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play history

Top Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby
oly_atw110h_tiajones_250405.jpg
Jones rises up to win Grand Slam Track 110m hurdle
nbc_uswnt_brazilusa_250405.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas crowned Grand Slam Track champion with personal best 400m
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina
With one last game at UConn, Paige Bueckers has one last chance at a national title
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round Four
Celine Boutier wins longest match in LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play history

Top Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby
oly_atw110h_tiajones_250405.jpg
Jones rises up to win Grand Slam Track 110m hurdle
nbc_uswnt_brazilusa_250405.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jefferson dominates Grand Slam Track 100m

April 5, 2025 07:48 PM
Melissa Jefferson sets sail from the start and dominates the women's 100m at Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica.

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_250405.jpg
02:04
Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby
oly_atw110h_tiajones_250405.jpg
04:49
Jones rises up to win Grand Slam Track 110m hurdle
nbc_uswnt_brazilusa_250405.jpg
10:07
Highlights: USWNT vs. Brazil (En Español)
oly_atm200_matthewhudsonsmith_250405.jpg
04:34
Hudson-Smith wins Grand Slam Track 200m in Jamaica
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_pl_update_250405.jpg
13:24
PL Update: Aston Villa tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250405.jpg
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
nbc_pl_morganintv_250405.jpg
02:01
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_pl_avlnf_250405.jpg
09:40
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
nbc_pl_avlnfrecap_250405.jpg
02:44
Takeaways from Villa’s statement win over Forest
nbc_pl_silvagoal_250405.jpg
01:00
Silva puts Forest on the board against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
01:20
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
01:26
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_bhacp_250405.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_pl_whubouhl_250405.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ipswol_250405.jpg
11:06
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Wolves Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_bharedcard1_250405.jpg
59
Van Hecke sees red for Brighton against Palace
nbc_pl_cpredcard2_250405.jpg
56
Guehi sent off for second yellow against Brighton
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250405.jpg
01:35
Strand Larsen gives Wolves 2-1 lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250405.jpg
01:56
Evanilson’s brace makes it 2-2 against West Ham
nbc_pl_cpredcard1_250405.jpg
54
Nketiah sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
nbc_pl_sarabiagoal_250405.jpg
01:45
Sarabia equalizes for Wolves against Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250405.jpg
01:20
Bowen heads West Ham 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250405.jpg
51
Fullkrug heads West Ham level against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250405.jpg
01:05
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Brighton