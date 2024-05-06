 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said after Sunday night’s Cup race at Kansas
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Relays
U.S. track and field team wins four of five events at World Athletics Relays
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kansas Cup results: Kyle Larson wins

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansascity400hls_240505.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
kansas_finish.jpg
Larson edges Buescher in historic Kansas finish
nbc_golf_gcpod_brookschallengingscheffler_240505.jpg
Koepka the 1B to Scheffler’s 1A for PGA Champ.?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
What drivers said after Sunday night’s Cup race at Kansas
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Relays
U.S. track and field team wins four of five events at World Athletics Relays
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kansas Cup results: Kyle Larson wins

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansascity400hls_240505.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
kansas_finish.jpg
Larson edges Buescher in historic Kansas finish
nbc_golf_gcpod_brookschallengingscheffler_240505.jpg
Koepka the 1B to Scheffler’s 1A for PGA Champ.?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jefferson leads USA to women's 4x100m relay win

May 5, 2024 10:04 PM
Tamari Davis, Gabby Thomas, Celera Barnes and Melissa Jefferson win gold at the World Athletics Relays women's 4x100m with a championship record of 41.85 seconds.