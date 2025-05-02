 Skip navigation
Good Cheer 2025 Kentucky Oaks
Filly Good Cheer stays unbeaten, rallying in the mud to win 151st Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 4
Gretchen Walsh breaks American record, is second-fastest woman in history in 50m butterfly
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler dominating CJ Cup Byron Nelson despite lengthy weather suspension

nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami

May 2, 2025 07:05 PM
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden held off a strong field, including Gabby Thomas and Tamari Davis to win the 100m at Grand Slam Track Miami.

nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
05:52
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
11:49
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m
oly_atm200_jereemrichards_250502.jpg
04:14
Richards wins in photo finish at Grand Slam Miami
oly_sww200bk_smithwins_250502.jpg
05:56
Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250502.jpg
05:16
dos Santos dominates 400m hurdles in Miami
oly_sww50bu_walshwins_250502.jpg
04:29
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
nbc_horse_kentuckyoakstrophy_250502.jpg
02:35
2025 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
oly_atw100mh_masairussell_250502.jpg
03:52
Russell runs second-best 100m hurdles in HISTORY
nbc_horse_bradcoxintv_250502.jpg
01:06
Cox: Good Cheer is a “Perfect Cheer”
nbc_horse_saezintv_250502.jpg
01:23
Saez: Oaks winner Good Cheer is ‘something else’
nbc_horse_longineskentuckyoaks_250502.jpg
02:06
Good Cheer remains perfect with Kentucky Oaks win
nbc_horse_unbridledsidneystakes_250502.jpg
01:18
Queen Maxima dominates the Unbridled Sidney Stakes
nbc_pl_mcwol_250502.jpg
08:43
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_derbybythenumbers_250502.jpg
02:18
Kentucky Derby by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_horse_eightbellesstakesv2_250502.jpg
01:30
Look Forward beats rain, field in Eight Belles
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250502.jpg
01:44
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_horse_mikerepole_250502.jpg
03:02
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
nbc_horse_bestderbydaybets_250502.jpg
01:29
Best bets for races 7-12 at the Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_personponyplayoff_250502.jpg
01:22
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
nbc_horse_modestystakes_250502.jpg
01:57
She Feels Pretty breaks record in Modesty Stakes
nbc_horse_photofinish_250502.jpg
01:56
Close Kentucky Derby finishes with Kornacki
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away
nbc_horse_latroiennestakes_250502.jpg
01:55
Raging Sea storms to La Troienne Stakes win
nbc_roto_miketrout_250502.jpg
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
nbc_roto_jazz_250502.jpg
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique