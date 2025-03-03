 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illinoismichigan_250302.jpg
Highlights: Illinois routs No. 15 Michigan
nbc_wcbb_ohiosvsmaryland_250302.jpg
HLs: No. 19 Maryland beats No. 12 Ohio State in OT
nbc_nas_cotahl_250302.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: General Manager's Meetings
Former Mets GM Billy Eppler reportedly joining Brewers as special adviser
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan
NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas Christian at Baylor
Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_illinoismichigan_250302.jpg
Highlights: Illinois routs No. 15 Michigan
nbc_wcbb_ohiosvsmaryland_250302.jpg
HLs: No. 19 Maryland beats No. 12 Ohio State in OT
nbc_nas_cotahl_250302.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: No. 8 Michigan State downs No. 11 Wisconsin

March 3, 2025 12:00 AM
The Spartans recorded their fourth-straight win over a ranked opponent by defending home court against No. 11 Wisconsin in East Lansing.