Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
Kayshon Boutte, Zay Flowers headline Week 9’s Regression Files
Horse Racing: 157th Belmont Stakes
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Classic because of a fever

Top Clips

nbc_pff_seahawkswash_251029.jpg
Players to watch in Seahawks-Commanders on SNF
nbc_pff_chiefsbills_251029.jpg
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Bills
nbc_pff_uscnebraska_251029.jpg
Can Nebraska exploit USC’s run-funnel defense?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

DeVries: Indiana will live and die by 3-pointer

October 29, 2025 09:15 AM
Darian DeVries reflects on how he arrived at his self-described dream job at Indiana and the Hoosiers' identity and expectations in the upcoming season.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_rutpikiellintv_251029.jpg
08:16
Pikiell on Rutgers’ identity sans Harper & Bailey
nbc_cbb_wiscgardintv_251028.jpg
09:14
Gard: Time flies when you’re having fun
nbc_cbb_msufearsintv_251028.jpg
07:45
MSU’s Fears enjoys back-and-forth with Izzo
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_251028.jpg
09:25
Michigan coach May: Big Ten ‘continues to improve’
nbc_cbb_illunderwoodintv_251028.jpg
11:20
Underwood: Ivisic skipped draft ‘to get stronger’
nbc_cbb_msuizzointv_251028.jpg
09:32
How Izzo is adjusting to new direction of CBB
nbc_cbb_purbsmithintv_251028.jpg
05:15
Smith: Purdue has ‘the right pieces’ to win title
nbc_cbb_purpainterintv_251028.jpg
09:23
Purdue HC Painter ‘comfortable playing everybody’

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_seahawkswash_251029.jpg
01:44
Players to watch in Seahawks-Commanders on SNF
nbc_pff_chiefsbills_251029.jpg
01:41
Key players to watch: Chiefs vs. Bills
nbc_pff_uscnebraska_251029.jpg
01:13
Can Nebraska exploit USC’s run-funnel defense?
nbc_pff_rutgersillinois_251029.jpg
01:30
Opposite play styles to clash in Rutgers-Illinois
nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
05:04
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
01:16
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
02:44
Why Vikings must commit to the run game
nbc_pft_shough_251029.jpg
02:35
Analyzing Saints’ move to bench Rattler for Shough
nbc_pft_tomlinunbothered_251029.jpg
09:41
Tomlin seems ‘unbothered’ in press conferences
nbc_pft_rankings_251029.jpg
17:01
PFT power rankings: Top 11 stay put in Week 9
nbc_pft_afcnorthodds_251029.jpg
02:39
Ravens favored to win AFC North despite record
nbc_pft_demetriusknight_251029.jpg
05:37
Bengals defenders hold players-only meeting
nbc_pft_ravenslockerroom_251029.jpg
04:07
Lamar responsible for removing locker room games
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_251029.jpg
06:10
Ravens have been building up Lamar for Week 9
nbc_pft_bengalsdefense_251029.jpg
02:05
Bengals’ defense ranks the worst in the NFL
nbc_pft_steelersdefense_251029.jpg
10:13
Tomlin’s mindset is starting to ‘ring hollow’
nbc_pft_steelersschedule_251029.jpg
09:21
Why ‘every game’ will be tough for Steelers ahead
nbc_pft_steelersoverhaul_251029.jpg
09:22
Steelers could be approaching ‘total overhaul’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_loadmanagementv2_251028.jpg
06:34
Breaking down state of load management in the NBA
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_251028.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors stifle the Clippers at home
hill_gannon.jpg
01:10
Warriors gave Clippers ‘everything they could’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_curryintv_251028.jpg
01:49
Curry recaps GSW’s ‘great defensive performance’
nbc_nba_lacvsgsw_butlerintv_251028.jpg
01:01
Butler: Warriors ‘challenged every shot’ vs. LAC
nbc_horse_betts_251028.jpg
02:44
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_betjt_251028.jpg
02:03
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_betjft_251028.jpg
01:14
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juv. Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_betfms_251028.jpg
59
Betting 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Sprint
nbc_horse_betturf_251028.jpg
01:35
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Longines Turf
nbc_horse_betmile_251028.jpg
02:20
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Mile
nbc_horse_betsprint_251028.jpg
02:37
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Sprint