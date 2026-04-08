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Dodgers great Davey Lopes, an infield fixture and record-setting base stealer, dies at 80
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Jo Shimoda out for remainder of 2026 Supercross season, plans to return for Motocross
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    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
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Angels’ Jorge Soler and Braves’ Reynaldo López receive 7-game suspensions following brawl

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Reflecting on atmosphere in Indy for UM-UConn
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Top storylines ahead of NBA play-in tournament

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Favorite storylines, players from March Madness

April 8, 2026 07:13 PM
Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakjian reveal their most memorable storylines and players from this year’s wild March Madness action, including Iowa, Alex Karaban, and more.

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