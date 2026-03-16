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NCAA Womens Basketball: Tennessee at UConn
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U.S. beats Dominican Republic 2-1 to reach third straight WBC title game
HSBC SVNS New York
South Africa beats Fiji to win rugby sevens world series, New Zealand wins women’s title

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Should Knicks have fouled on Warriors’ final play?
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Brunson after rally vs GSW: ‘Winners stay poised’
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Miami (OH) dances into March on tournament bubble

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Watch Now

Fanta picks full 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket

March 15, 2026 09:30 PM
John Fanta fills out his March Madness bracket live, explaining his Final Four picks, big upsets, Cinderella candidates and more for the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

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