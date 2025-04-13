 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Food City 500
Cup results, points after Bristol Motor Speedway as Kyle Larson dominates in win
NASCAR: Food City 500
What drivers said after Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup win at Bristol Motor Speedway
The Masters - Final Round
What is the playoff format at the Masters Tournament?

Top Clips

barnes_2_robbies.jpg
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_pl_lowedown_250413.jpg
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025

April 13, 2025 03:19 PM
Watch all the highlights and best moments from the Paris-Roubaix 2025, a 259.2-kilometer race from Compiègne to Roubaix featuring the best men's cyclists in the world.

Latest Clips

barnes_2_robbies.jpg
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_pl_lowedown_250413.jpg
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
nbc_pl_update_250413.jpg
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_250413.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’
nbc_rugby_scotvsitaly_250413.jpg
05:00
Six Nations highlights: Italy 25, Scotland 17
nbc_pl_newgoal4_250413.jpg
01:27
Guimaraes capitalizes to give Newcastle 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_newgoal3_250413.jpg
01:28
Barnes’ brace gives Magpies 3-1 lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Barnes drills Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_chelvsipsv2_250413.jpg
10:51
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250413.jpg
01:33
Garnacho equalizes for Man United v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250413.jpg
01:41
Tonali rockets Newcastle 1-0 ahead of Man United
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
nbc_pl_angeandstudio_250413.jpg
02:08
Postecoglou: ‘Everyone’s not happy’ after loss
nbc_pl_totwol_250413.jpg
12:58
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 32
nbc_pl_livwhu_250413.jpg
11:01
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_wolgoal4v2_250413.jpg
01:14
Cunha slots home Wolves’ fourth goal against Spurs
nbc_pl_postgamediscussions_250413.jpg
02:57
‘Inconsistent, disappointing’ Chelsea drop points
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250413.jpg
49
Richarlison makes it a one-goal game v. Wolves
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250413.jpg
01:06
Van Dijk’s header lifts Liverpool 2-1 ahead
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250413.jpg
01:12
Robertson’s own goal brings West Ham level
nbc_pl_chelgoal2_250413.jpg
55
Sancho’s belter brings Chelsea level with Ipswich
nbc_pl_wolgoal3_250413.jpg
01:30
Strand Larsen strikes Wolves 3-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250413.jpg
01:03
Tel gives Spurs lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_chelgoal1_250413.jpg
01:10
Tuanzebe’s own goal pulls one back for Chelsea
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250413.jpg
01:18
Spence’s own goal gives Wolves 2-0 lead over Spurs