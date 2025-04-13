 Skip navigation
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Shane Lowry doesn’t want to talk about Rory, then talks about Rory before cutting interview short
The Masters - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau set for Masters showdown on ‘the grandest stage’

nbc_hsbk_dybantsaboozer_250412.jpg
Team USA ‘wanted to show it’ vs. Team World
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_carmelointv_250412.jpg
Carmelo: Proud of son playing in Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’

Highlights: Men's Nike Hoop Summit

April 13, 2025 12:58 AM
Check out the highlights as some of the world's rising stars in basketball go head-to-head in the men's Nike Hoop Summit at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

nbc_hsbk_dybantsaboozer_250412.jpg
55
Team USA ‘wanted to show it’ vs. Team World
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_carmelointv_250412.jpg
02:40
Carmelo: Proud of son playing in Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
02:12
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
05:39
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_rorymentaltechnical_250412.jpg
02:52
Rory playing free mentally going into final round
nbc_hsbk_chrisboshintv_250412.jpg
02:49
Bosh reflects on his time with Team USA
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250412.jpg
02:27
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing ‘madness’?
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_golf_gcpodmovingday_250412.jpg
02:20
Energy in Rory-Bryson final pair will be electric
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_sx_450recapv2_250412.jpg
11:59
Sexton ‘silky smooth’ as 450 title race heats up
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_imsa_longbeach_highlight_250412.jpg
12:39
Highlights: IMSA Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
03:06
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
01:00
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
sexton_phlly.jpg
06:40
What riders said after Philadelphia Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
06:55
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown
nbc_sx_roczen_250412.jpg
02:00
Roczen ‘pretty banged up,’ earns podium in Philly
nbc_sx_phillyhl_250412.jpg
22:52
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Philadelphia
nbc_sx_webb_250412.jpg
01:39
Webb ‘ready for the fight’ with Sexton for title
nbc_sx_sexton_250412.jpg
33
Sexton after Philly: ‘It’s make or break time’
nbc_imsa_wickensintv_250412.jpg
01:47
Wickens completes first stint at IMSA’s top level
nbc_sx_davies_250412.jpg
01:06
Davies ‘stoked’ to win Philly East/West Showdown
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
nbc_sx_breakkerintrv_250425.jpg
01:12
WWE’s Breakker drawn to physicality of Supercross
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game