Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
Houston Open: Best Bets

If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
Houston Open: Best Bets

If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist

March 26, 2024 09:25 AM
Dan Patrick wonders why would an illegal bookie would give Shohei Ohtani's interpreter such a large line of credit, is troubled by the varying stories from both sides, and explains why he remains curious and suspicious.
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments
Has Twins’ Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
Martinez fit for Citi Field but not a fantasy lock
Gil’s spring gives him fantasy baseball promise
Morel the most underrated fantasy baseball player?
Ohtani distancing himself from ex-interpreter
Silence from Ohtani will lead to more speculation
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
Ohtani, Mizuhara timeline confusing, inconsistent
Questions linger around Ohtani in gambling scandal
