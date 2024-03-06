 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
2024 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Chris Simms on Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and more
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Three
‘Weird’ start awaits Dunlap at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Kurt Kitayama
Arnold Palmer Invitational storylines: Another longshot winner?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbssunsoutlook_240306.jpg
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoutlook_240306.jpg
Are there fatigue concerns with Knicks stars?
nbc_roto_rbbs_glasnow_240306.jpg
Will Glasnow’s workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
2024 NFL Draft QB Rankings: Chris Simms on Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and more
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Round Three
‘Weird’ start awaits Dunlap at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Kurt Kitayama
Arnold Palmer Invitational storylines: Another longshot winner?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbssunsoutlook_240306.jpg
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoutlook_240306.jpg
Are there fatigue concerns with Knicks stars?
nbc_roto_rbbs_glasnow_240306.jpg
Will Glasnow’s workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will hard contact give Valdez problems in fantasy?

March 6, 2024 03:38 PM
Eric Samulski's and Scott Pianowski's projections of Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez differ greatly. They debate how much the hard contact he tends to allow will hurt his fantasy baseball stock in 2024.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbbs_glasnow_240306.jpg
5:21
Will Glasnow’s workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbs_phinola_240306.jpg
6:46
Why Nola may lack upside in 2024 fantasy season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_snell_240304.jpg
2:28
How should managers rank Snell in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_ober_240304.jpg
3:29
Ober’s uptick in velocity gives him more value
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_draftstrategy_240304.jpg
2:57
How should fantasy managers draft pitchers?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_joeyvotto_240301.jpg
14:48
Votto opens up on the struggles of MLB free agency
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_judge_240228.jpg
3:14
Judge should not be a durability concern in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_schwarber_240228.jpg
2:25
Why you may want to avoid Schwarber in drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_bellinger_240228.jpg
4:13
Bellinger returns to best possible spot with Cubs
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballrileygreene_240226.jpg
2:10
Greene has pedigree for a potential breakout year
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballdrafttargets_240226.jpg
2:28
Fill outfield early in fantasy baseball drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballtyleroniell_240226.jpg
3:14
Why O’Neill can boost production with Red Sox
Now Playing