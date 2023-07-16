 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Much at stake for NASCAR Cup drivers at New Hampshire on Monday
Josh Donaldson
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf
Rowdy Tellez
Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks

nbc_golf_stephcurrytrophy_230716.jpg
Curry ‘always dreamt’ of winning on an 18th hole
nbc_indy_torontohl_230716.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Series Honda Indy Toronto
nbc_golf_mahomeskelceintv_230716.jpg
Mahomes ‘getting too old’ to hang out with Kelce

Much at stake for NASCAR Cup drivers at New Hampshire on Monday
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf
Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks

Curry ‘always dreamt’ of winning on an 18th hole
Highlights: IndyCar Series Honda Indy Toronto
Mahomes ‘getting too old’ to hang out with Kelce

Bailey's 2-run double extends Giants' lead

July 16, 2023 03:12 PM
Patrick Bailey delivers the second two-run double of the tenth inning for the San Francisco Giants to give them a comfortable 8-3 lead.
4:09
Highlights: Giants overpower the Pirates in extras
0:20
Conforto blasts RBI double to extend Giants’ lead
0:06
Perdomo’s quick reflexes turn double play
3:31
Mic’d Up: Cobb talks Saturday outing, career
0:15
Davis singles to take the lead for the Giants
0:14
Wade Jr. hangs on, falls into netting to end 1st
2:52
Pitching Ninja: Rogers brothers are nothing alike
11:03
Olney: Few teams are viable contenders for Ohtani
2:45
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
1:56
Will the Yankees win more than 87 games?
3:31
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
11:24
Patrick: MLB ASG is not what it used to be
