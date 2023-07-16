Watch Now
Bailey's 2-run double extends Giants' lead
Patrick Bailey delivers the second two-run double of the tenth inning for the San Francisco Giants to give them a comfortable 8-3 lead.
Highlights: Giants overpower the Pirates in extras
Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey double in the 10th inning to help the Giants defeat the Pirates to sweep the series.
Conforto blasts RBI double to extend Giants’ lead
Michael Conforto hits a 102 mph two-run double to extend the San Francisco Giants' lead in the 10th inning over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Perdomo’s quick reflexes turn double play
Angel Perdomo snags a comebacker from Brandon Crawford and doubles off Luis Matos to end the top of the sixth inning.
Mic’d Up: Cobb talks Saturday outing, career
Alex Cobb joins the broadcast Sunday to discuss his stellar outing Saturday, working with rookie catcher Patrick Bailey and his Major League career.
Davis singles to take the lead for the Giants
J.D. Davis singles with bases loaded in the third inning to take the lead for the Giants over the Pirates.
Wade Jr. hangs on, falls into netting to end 1st
LaMonte Wade Jr. goes tumbling into the netting down the right field line at PNC Park but hangs on to get the Giants out of a jam in the first inning.
Pitching Ninja: Rogers brothers are nothing alike
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" analyzes the differences in Giants' Taylor and Tyler Rogers' pitching styles, despite being twins.
Olney: Few teams are viable contenders for Ohtani
ESPN senior writer Buster Olney joins Dan Patrick to discuss which teams would be suitable partners for Shohei Ohtani, what the right move for the Angels would be and his MLB World Series pick.
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Dan Patrick discusses the Los Angeles Angels' possible decisions surrounding Shohei Ohtani and compares his value to that of LeBron James in 2010.
Will the Yankees win more than 87 games?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the New York Yankees' chance to win more than 87 games while also looking at the Tampa Bay Rays' win total.
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
Dan Patrick discusses trade and free agency options surrounding Shohei Ohtani and what it would take for a team to trade for the Los Angeles Angels' star, who has an expiring contract.