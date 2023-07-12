Watch Now
Bench discusses steroids, most talented player
Hall-of-Famer Johnny Bench joins Dan Patrick to discuss the impact of steroids on baseball, Shohei Ohtani's contract situation and reveals the most talented baseball player he's ever seen.
Patrick: MLB ASG is not what it used to be
Dan Patrick gives his thoughts on the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which does not live up to the hype and hasn't for some time, he says.
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas debate several topics including MLB pennant futures, Shohei Ohtani trade landing spots, Gold Cup Semi matchups and more in the latest Would You Rather.
Passan: Trading Ohtani at deadline is right move
Jeff Passan joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the MLB commissioner's power in adding players to the All-Star Game, the Home Run Derby's rise in popularity and the Shohei Ohtani trade debate.
Julks’ fantasy relevance could be short-lived
Connor Rogers examines Houston Astros OF Corey Julks' numbers and explains why his time as a legit fantasy contributor could be quicker than you expect.
Moniak delivering fantasy value with bigger role
Connor Rogers dives into Los Angeles Angels OF Mickey Moniak's numbers since earning an everyday role after Mike Trout's injury, highlighting why the former top prospect should continue to provide fantasy value.
Manning could soon offer legit fantasy value
Fresh off a no-hit bid, Connor Rogers explains why Detroit Tigers SP Matt Manning could soon appear on fantasy radars if he continues flashing improvements on the mound.
Stash Story in fantasy before it’s too late
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers should look to roster Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story immediately as he works towards his MLB return.
Keep an eye on Aranda as trade deadline approaches
Connor Rogers looks at recent Tampa Bay Rays call-up 2B Jonathan Aranda and explains why he could be useful in fantasy leagues should Tampa Bay decide to trade him.
Manoah looks more like himself in return to MLB
Connor Rogers discusses Toronto Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah's return to MLB and explains why he may be worth rostering again in fantasy leagues.
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
Dominic Smith, Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett all hit solo home runs to help the Nationals defeat the Rangers and earn the series win.
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Joey Meneses takes one deep to right-center field for his fourth home run of the series to extend the Nationals' lead over the Rangers.