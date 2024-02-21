 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_xx_agtolympians.jpg
Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Eric Hosmer
Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalliv4lut1_240221.jpg
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
nbc_rbs_dunkcontest_240221.jpg
Should posters become a part of Slam Dunk Contest?
nbc_pl_goalliv3lut1_240221.jpg
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_xx_agtolympians.jpg
Olympians appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League
nbc_smx_canforknerstayconsistent_240220.jpg
2024 Supercross Round 7, Arlington by the numbers: Cooper Webb looks to extend podium streak
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Eric Hosmer
Eric Hosmer retires from baseball following a 13-year career and a World Series title

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalliv4lut1_240221.jpg
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
nbc_rbs_dunkcontest_240221.jpg
Should posters become a part of Slam Dunk Contest?
nbc_pl_goalliv3lut1_240221.jpg
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Expectations for Bohm after strong 2023 season

February 21, 2024 03:07 PM
The Rotoworld Baseball Show debates confidence levels in Alec Bohm for 2024 and why fantasy managers must factor in his position eligibility when drafting him to fantasy rosters.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbsellydelacruz_240221.jpg
3:50
De La Cruz’s fantasy concerns despite potential
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsstoryvsvolpe_240221__799962.jpg
3:37
Volpe, Story both intriguing fantasy options
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsjacksonholliday_240221.jpg
4:10
‘Don’t expect miracles’ from Holliday in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_adleyrutschman_240214.jpg
3:27
Rutschman could be MVP, not just top fantasy C
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_salvadorperez_240214.jpg
3:28
Is Perez still an elite fantasy catcher?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_catcherformats_240214.jpg
3:46
When’s the best time to draft a catcher?
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_topsecondbasemen_240212.jpg
3:08
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_drurygorman_240212.jpg
4:26
Impact of positional eligibility to 2B rankings
Now Playing
nbc_roto_alonsoolson_240130.jpg
4:06
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bellingergoldschmidt_240130.jpg
5:08
Debating where Goldschmidt, Bellinger rank in ’24
Now Playing
nbc_dps_2024baseballhofclass_240124.jpg
7:25
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_dps_yamamotocontractreax_231222.jpg
8:39
Dodgers signing Yamamoto puts pressure on Roberts
Now Playing