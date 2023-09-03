Watch Now
Canha's solo home run extends Brewers' lead
Mark Canha gets just enough on an opposite field home run to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Castellanos rips RBI double to trim Brewers’ lead
Nick Castellanos rips an RBI double in the sixth inning to bring the Philadelphia Phillies within one run of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Contreras blasts solo homer against Phillies
William Contreras blasts a solo home run to put the Milwaukee Brewers up 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pitching Ninja: Williams’ ‘filthy’ changeup
Ahemed Fareed and Nick Swisher are joined by Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja," who breaks down Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams' 'airbender' changeup and what makes the pitch so good.
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
Dan Patrick explains why he believes Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and compares Harper to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout .
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
Dan Patrick and the Danettes talk about stadium security getting physical with fans who came onto the field during the Braves-Rockies game and whether it was fair for security to take the measures they did.
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles shortstop and top prospect Jackson Holliday could make an instant fantasy impact if he were to be called up from the Minor Leagues.
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers analyzes how Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett and his fantastic line-drive rate make him worth playing in mixed fantasy leagues.
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Noelvi Marte's potential with the Cincinnati Reds and why the infielder could be a modest fantasy asset in shallow leagues.
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy owners should steer clear of San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison with his MLB debut looming.
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means can be an under-the-radar contributor once he returns from injury and why he should be stashed by fantasy owners.
Schanuel holds little fantasy value for 2023
Connor Rogers discusses Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel's recent call-up to the majors and why he's only a fantasy option in deep fantasy formats.