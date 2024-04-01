Watch Now
Brown not yet worth a pickup after Steele's injury
Ben Brown is getting an opportunity at the big-league level with the Chicago Cubs in the wake of Justin Steele's injury, but his track record of control issues make him not yet worth an add in fantasy baseball.
Up Next
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
David Robertson opened some eyes on Opening Day, and the strong-looking veteran could challenge José Leclerc soon for the Texas Rangers' closer job -- and could thus become a top-15 fantasy baseball reliever soon.
Benson’s tools, playing time brings fantasy value
Benson's tools, playing time brings fantasy value
Will Benson is now the everyday center fielder for the Cincinnati Reds, and given the hard contact he's displayed early in the season and his stolen-base capacity, he's well worth a fantasy baseball start.
Arenado trending downward as MLB season starts
Arenado trending downward as MLB season starts
Nolan Arenado is off to a discouraging start to the 2024 MLB season -- a continuation of his slow Spring Training -- and there's reason to believe the downward trend that began last season will continue.
Early returns on Lee’s pop are promising
Early returns on Lee's pop are promising
Jung Hoo Lee is showing some promising signs in the power department for the San Francisco Giants, but a few stolen bases could go a long way in establishing his fantasy baseball value.
Don’t fall for Cabrera’s hot start in fantasy
Don't fall for Cabrera's hot start in fantasy
Oswaldo Cabrera is on fire to start the season for the New York Yankees, but a deeper look shows that fantasy baseball managers probably shouldn't fall for the early hype.
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
It's 'World Series or bust' for Dodgers in 2024
MLB Insider Jeff Passan joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB opening Day, the Oakland Athletics and more.
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial
Ohtani was 'forceful' in gambling denial
LA Times beat writer Mike Digiovanna joins Dan Patrick to discuss Shohei Ohtani's recent press conference, examining how he handled the controversy that surrounds him and his ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
Dan Patrick wonders why would an illegal bookie would give Shohei Ohtani's interpreter such a large line of credit, is troubled by the varying stories from both sides, and explains why he remains curious and suspicious.
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
With some roster moves breaking his way, Garrett Mitchell looks ready to make the most of his increased opportunity as the regular center fielder with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2024 MLB and fantasy baseball seasons.
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024's best fantasy investments
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s monster 2021 season feels like a lifetime ago, but all signs point toward another year of good -- and perhaps even great -- numbers in 2024.
Has Twins’ Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
Has Twins' Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan has fiddled with his pitch mix every season, but this year, he may have found the one that helps bring out his best for the 2024 MLB and fantasy baseball seasons.
Martinez fit for Citi Field but not a fantasy lock
Martinez fit for Citi Field but not a fantasy lock
Citi Field might help the Mets' J.D. Martinez from a power standpoint, but given a likely drop-off in average and an atypical offseason, he enters the 2024 fantasy baseball season with a couple question marks.