Crow-Armstrong becoming a 'true superstar'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ha-Seong Kim, Joe Boyle and Brice Matthews
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad in contention heading into weekend at Amundi Evian
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ha-Seong Kim, Joe Boyle and Brice Matthews
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad in contention heading into weekend at Amundi Evian
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Crow-Armstrong becoming a 'true superstar'
July 11, 2025 02:09 PM
James Schiano breaks down Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout 2025 season, explaining why the Cubs' center fielder is becoming one of the premier players in MLB.
Related Videos
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
Latest Clips
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
02:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
02:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
05:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
02:05
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
10:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7 finish
02:16
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
07:37
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
28:47
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
03:04
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue