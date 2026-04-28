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Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
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Cubs' Ballesteros worth fantasy add

April 28, 2026 03:23 PM
Eric Samulski dives into Cubs rookie Moses Ballesteros' hot start, including recent surge at the plate and why he's worth adding in fantasy.

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