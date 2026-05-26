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Inside the Fire locker room after beating Liberty
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Collapse vs. Fire shows Liberty’s identity issues
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Angel Reese, Dream headline WNBA weekend standouts

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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins re-sign star forward Evgeni Malkin to a 1-year deal
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
Tampa Bay Rays sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to shore up bullpen
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
NCAA denies Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s petition for eligibility reinstatement

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_firelockerroom_260526.jpg
Inside the Fire locker room after beating Liberty
nbc_wnba_firelibertyreax_260526.jpg
Collapse vs. Fire shows Liberty’s identity issues
nbc_wnba_thews_260526.jpg
Angel Reese, Dream headline WNBA weekend standouts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Watch Now

Cabrera's injury the latest blow to Cubs' rotation

May 26, 2026 04:22 PM
James Schiano unpacks Edward Cabrera's trip to the injured list, evaluating his uneven production to this point and what his absence means for the Cubs' injury-riddled rotation.

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