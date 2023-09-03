 Skip navigation
Top News

Colorado University Black and Gold Spring Game
Heisman Best Bets: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter make noise in Colorado vs TCU
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
GOLF-EPGA-SUI

Ludvig Aberg wins European Masters, stakes Ryder Cup claim
BASKET-WC-2023-US-LTU
U.S. stunned by Lithuania at FIBA World Cup, still advances, qualifies for Olympics

Top Clips

nbcs_mlb_nick_rbi_230903.jpg
Castellanos rips RBI double to trim Brewers’ lead
nbc_pl_update_230903.jpg
PL Update: Rice heroics leads Arsenal past Man Utd
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9hl_230903.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 9

Watch Now

Contreras blasts solo homer against Phillies

September 3, 2023 01:23 PM
William Contreras blasts a solo home run to put the Milwaukee Brewers up 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
