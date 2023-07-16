 Skip navigation
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the ages
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jett Lawrence leads field.jpg
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 24 at Spring Creek
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230716.jpg
Barkley: ‘I’m not used to making birdies’
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15posthit_230716.jpg
Velde breaks down Stage 15 of the Tour de France
nbc_indy_torontobigcrash_230716.jpg
Lap 1 caution after multi-car wreck in Toronto

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Davis singles to take the lead for the Giants

July 16, 2023 01:04 PM
J.D. Davis singles with bases loaded in the third inning to take the lead for the Giants over the Pirates.
