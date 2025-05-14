 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

xander_site.jpg
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
nbc_dps_nickwrightintv_v2_250514.jpg
MIL, CLE lead NBA’s awkward offseason situations
nbc_golf_johnsonmcilory_250514.jpg
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

xander_site.jpg
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
nbc_dps_nickwrightintv_v2_250514.jpg
MIL, CLE lead NBA’s awkward offseason situations
nbc_golf_johnsonmcilory_250514.jpg
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Don't expect Baez's hot streak to be long-term

May 14, 2025 03:34 PM
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy managers should ride the Javier Baez hot streak but not rely on the Detroit Tigers center fielder for long-term results throughout the season.

nbc_roto_brycemiller_250514.jpg
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue
nbc_roto_sasaki_250514.jpg
01:26
Sasaki has no timeline for return from 15-day IL
nbc_roto_acunajr_250514.jpg
01:28
Braves star Acuna Jr. homers in first rehab game
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_burger_250513.jpg
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
nbc_roto_bargersantana_250512.jpg
01:47
Barger, Santana worth a gamble off waivers
nbc_roto_lawlar_250512.jpg
01:25
Lawlar has ‘full-time role’ upside with D-backs
nbc_roto_kershaw_250512.jpg
01:29
View Kershaw as a ‘streamer’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
01:32
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
torkelson.jpg
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
bubbachandlerpirates.jpg
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
nbc_roto_hernandez_250507.jpg
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
nbc_roto_pressly_250507.jpg
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
nbc_roto_evancarter_250506.jpg
01:38
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_imanaga_250506.jpg
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250505.jpg
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
nbc_roto_casas_250505.jpg
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
nbc_roto_burnesv2_250505.jpg
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_miketrout_250502.jpg
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
nbc_roto_jazz_250502.jpg
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique

Latest Clips

xander_site.jpg
07:56
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
nbc_dps_nickwrightintv_v2_250514.jpg
16:00
MIL, CLE lead NBA’s awkward offseason situations
nbc_golf_johnsonmcilory_250514.jpg
08:01
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round
nbc_golf_lukedonaldpresser_250514.jpg
05:22
Donald: No assurances yet for Euro Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_blue_250514.jpg
01:01
Cowboys’ Blue has a path to be RB1 by end of 2025
nbc_roto_burden_250514.jpg
01:14
Bears’ Burden III has uncertain fantasy potential
bench.jpg
15:56
Bench supports MLB’s decision to reinstate Rose
nbc_dlb_azariaknicksfeeling_250514.jpg
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
jalen_mpx.jpg
05:04
Brunson on path to becoming a Knicks legend
nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
03:43
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
01:44
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
02:04
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_pgawinner_250514.jpg
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_ncaa_michbaseball_250514.jpg
02:54
How UMich’s Caruso applies statistics to baseball
nbc_dps_celticsrally_250514.jpg
02:53
Celtics still have ‘nucleus’ despite Tatum injury
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_dps_peterose_250514.jpg
08:03
Rose’s HOF case remains a ‘long and winding road’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
07:43
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
13:54
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
07:05
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth
nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
11:55
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_jamesonwilliams_250514.jpg
10:01
Morton anticipates ‘breakout year’ for Williams