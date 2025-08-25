Skip navigation
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run
August 25, 2025 03:51 PM
With fantasy baseball leagues quickly approaching the playoffs, Eric Samulski highlights Nathaniel Lowe and Ryan Bergert as two potential impact additions for managers down the stretch.
Related Videos
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
01:33
Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
01:15
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
Latest Clips
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
01:03
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
01:15
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
03:14
Gordon sent off for dangerous tackle on van Dijk
01:21
Gravenberch powers Liverpool in front of Newcastle
01:54
McLaurin’s extension ‘makes sense’ for both sides
06:58
Browns doing ‘the smart thing’ giving Sanders time
06:41
Dolphins have problem at ‘top of their food chain’
05:57
NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?
12:17
Late-round tight end dart throws: Smith, Johnson
08:28
Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles
