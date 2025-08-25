 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to No. 1 spot, Yordan Alvarez returns to top 30
Madison Keys
Madison Keys loses in the U.S. Open’s first round to Renata Zarazua of Mexico
Untitled (18).png
2025 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day: Live shows, mock drafts, and expert analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal3_250825.jpg
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250825.jpg
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to No. 1 spot, Yordan Alvarez returns to top 30
Madison Keys
Madison Keys loses in the U.S. Open’s first round to Renata Zarazua of Mexico
Untitled (18).png
2025 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day: Live shows, mock drafts, and expert analysis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal3_250825.jpg
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250825.jpg
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run

August 25, 2025 03:51 PM
With fantasy baseball leagues quickly approaching the playoffs, Eric Samulski highlights Nathaniel Lowe and Ryan Bergert as two potential impact additions for managers down the stretch.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_marcussemien_250825.jpg
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_roto_kyletucker_250822.jpg
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
nbc_roto_bieber_250822.jpg
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_roto_degrom_250820.jpg
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
nbc_roto_bubbachandler_250820.jpg
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250820.jpg
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
nbc_roto_wheeler_250818.jpg
01:33
Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder
nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
01:15
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_king_250815.jpg
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal3_250825.jpg
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250825.jpg
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
01:03
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250825.jpg
01:15
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newred1_250825.jpg
03:14
Gordon sent off for dangerous tackle on van Dijk
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250825.jpg
01:21
Gravenberch powers Liverpool in front of Newcastle
nbc_csu_terrycommanders_ep2_250825.jpg
01:54
McLaurin’s extension ‘makes sense’ for both sides
nbc_dls_qbtalkshedeur_250825.jpg
06:58
Browns doing ‘the smart thing’ giving Sanders time
nbc_dls_tyreekhilldiscussion_250825.jpg
06:41
Dolphins have problem at ‘top of their food chain’
nbc_fnia_hardtruthv2_250825.jpg
05:57
NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs
nbc_pl_ornisak_250825.jpg
02:39
Isak ‘has no intention’ of playing for Newcastle
nbc_dps_dpontommyfleetwood_250825.jpg
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
nbc_ffhh_terryv2_250825.jpg
01:27
McLaurin profiles as fantasy WR3 after extension
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
08:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
kbradley.jpg
07:24
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
08:51
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250825.jpg
01:11
AFC West Champion picks: Consider Broncos at +250
nbc_berry_rbnewsv2_250825.jpg
04:26
Fantasy backfield takeaways from preseason Week 3
nbc_gt_roundtableryderc_250825.jpg
07:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
nbc_ffhh_wrnews_250825.jpg
08:53
Will Bears’ Odunze emerge as a fantasy asset?
nbc_ffhh_tier4te_250825.jpg
12:17
Late-round tight end dart throws: Smith, Johnson
nbc_berry_tightend3tier_250825.jpg
08:28
Kraft, Ferguson among Tier 3 tight end standouts
nbc_berry_tightend1tier_250825.jpg
06:39
Why Kittle, McBride are worth drafting over Bowers
nbc_ffhh_tier2te_250825.jpg
04:34
Target Warren, Engram after elite tight ends go
nbc_csu_giantswin_250825.jpg
06:19
Win total predictions for 2025: Giants
m_nabers.jpg
02:24
Why Nabers could pace NFC East in rec. yards
nbc_csu_commanders_250825.jpg
03:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Commanders
nbc_csu_cowboys_250825.jpg
05:49
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_csu_eagleswin_250825.jpg
04:50
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles