Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is 'worrisome'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy football RB dynasty rankings 2025: NFL draft sleepers including Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Brazil to play in U.S. group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy football RB dynasty rankings 2025: NFL draft sleepers including Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Brazil to play in U.S. group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is 'worrisome'
April 9, 2025 03:09 PM
Given Fernando Tatis Jr.'s history of shoulder injuries, James Schiano shares why fantasy managers should be ready to pivot should the Padres star miss any time after his latest injury.
Related Videos
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
Latest Clips
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
04:01
Analyzing odds for No. 2 DL picked in NFL draft
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
10:32
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
10:29
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue