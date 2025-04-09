 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Fantasy football RB dynasty rankings 2025: NFL draft sleepers including Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders
Baseball: World Baseball Classic: Italy at Mexico
Brazil to play in U.S. group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool
Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9

nbc_roto_joshhart_250409.jpg
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Fantasy football RB dynasty rankings 2025: NFL draft sleepers including Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders
Baseball: World Baseball Classic: Italy at Mexico
Brazil to play in U.S. group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool
Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9

nbc_roto_joshhart_250409.jpg
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is 'worrisome'

April 9, 2025 03:09 PM
Given Fernando Tatis Jr.'s history of shoulder injuries, James Schiano shares why fantasy managers should be ready to pivot should the Padres star miss any time after his latest injury.

nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_nlcyyoungv2_250408.jpg
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_roto_merrill_250402.jpg
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
nbc_roto_bednar_250402.jpg
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
nbc_roto_manaeav2_250402.jpg
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_roto_harrington_250401.jpg
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
nbc_roto_profar_250401.jpg
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
nbc_roto_torpedobat_250401.jpg
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
oneil_cruz.jpg
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_rwbaseball_chourio_250328.jpg
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
nbc_roto_baltimore_250328.jpg
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
nbc_roto_gore_250328.jpg
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash

nbc_roto_joshhart_250409.jpg
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_csu_draftkings_250409.jpg
04:01
Analyzing odds for No. 2 DL picked in NFL draft
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
nbc_csu_masongraham_250409.jpg
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
nbc_csu_mock17to32_250409.jpg
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
nbc_csu_mock1to16_250409.jpg
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_roto_masterstop20_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
nbc_dps_caddystory_250409.jpg
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
nbc_dps_nbateamburnout_250409.jpg
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
nbc_dps_lukaejection_250409.jpg
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
10:32
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
10:29
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers