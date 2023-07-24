Watch Now
'Good chance' Jones can contribute down stretch
Despite a high strikeout rate, Connor Rogers breaks down why Nolan Jones is in position to remain a fine fantasy contributor down the stretch.
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick had a debut for the ages, going 4-6 in his first two games, but Connor Rogers discusses limitations that will hinder his fantasy value in 10- and 12-team leagues.
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Despite Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff's early second-half break out, fantasy managers should be cautious and only look to target him in shallow leagues.
Mauricio's speed may result in late-season value
Connor Rogers discusses Mets' prospect Ronny Mauricio, detailing his improvements in the minors and his chance to become a late-season fantasy contributor with upside in speed and power.
Ginkel could develop as a source of saves
Connor Rogers discusses Kevin Ginkel's improvements on the mound and why he can be a source of saves in fantasy pending the Diamondbacks' decisions at the trade deadline.
Peraza worth a flier if opportunity strikes
Connor Rogers discusses the pathway to fantasy relevance for Yankees 3B Oswald Peraza and why he could be worth a flier if opportunity strikes.
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB's trade deadline?
Shohei Ohtani has 36 home runs and has hit 24 home runs over his last 45 games, the most in that span since Giancarlo Stanton in 2017, though Dan Patrick still doesn't see the Angels moving Ohtani at the trade deadline.
Highlights: Tigers avoid sweep with win vs. Padres
The Tigers took an early three-run lead and held on as rain fell in the ninth inning to top the Padres 3-1, avoiding the series sweep.
Snell Mic'd Up: Getting back to his best on mound
Padres pitcher Blake Snell joins the broadcast to discuss his growing relationship with Gary Sanchez, how he has returned to dominant form, and much more.
Ibanez connects for leadoff home run in third
Andy Ibanez wastes no time and connects on a solo home run with the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning to extend the Tigers' lead over the Padres.
Torkelson crushes home run in the first
Spencer Torkelson takes one deep to left field for his 15th home run of the season, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead against the Padres.
Pitching Ninja: Musgrove is a 'spin doctor'
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Joe Musgrove's impressive ability to spin a baseball and why that has made him so successful as of late.