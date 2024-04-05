 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Austin Hill making select Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing
AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Dead On Tools 250
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
nbc_smx_insider30board_240405.jpg
Who’s to blame for the Lawrence, Barcia collision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Austin Hill making select Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing
AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Dead On Tools 250
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
nbc_smx_insider30board_240405.jpg
Who’s to blame for the Lawrence, Barcia collision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside the controversy of Ohtani's first Dodger HR

April 5, 2024 10:42 AM
Dan Patrick chats with Sam Blum of The Athletic about the controversial situation regarding the woman who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first home run ball as a Los Angeles Dodger, questioning the ethics of what happened.
Up Next
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240403.jpg
6:02
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pirates’ Jones
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_robertsonv2_240401.jpg
1:06
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_benson_240401.jpg
1:00
Benson’s tools, playing time brings fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_arenado_240401.jpg
1:23
Arenado trending downward as MLB season starts
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_lee_240401.jpg
1:30
Early returns on Lee’s pop are promising
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_cabrera_240401.jpg
1:29
Don’t fall for Cabrera’s hot start in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_brown_240401.jpg
1:08
Brown not yet worth a pickup after Steele’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240328.jpg
18:20
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
7:30
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohtaniaddressesallegations_240326.jpg
11:09
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
1:16
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_guerrerojr_240325.jpg
1:35
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments
Now Playing